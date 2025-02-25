Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.31 EPS

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZLGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $1.31, Zacks reports. Sezzle had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 101.18%. Sezzle updated its FY 2025 guidance to 13.250-13.250 EPS.

Sezzle Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEZL traded up $7.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.44. 361,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Sezzle has a 1 year low of $40.39 and a 1 year high of $477.52. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 9.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 target price (up previously from $353.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Sezzle from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Insider Activity at Sezzle

In related news, Director Kyle M. Brehm bought 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $360.00 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,480. This represents a 3.05 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen Hartje sold 3,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.32, for a total value of $1,093,518.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,121 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,474.72. This trade represents a 8.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Earnings History for Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL)

