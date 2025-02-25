Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 40.69%.

Carlyle Secured Lending Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ CGBD traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $17.52. 268,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,428. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.57. Carlyle Secured Lending has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGBD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

