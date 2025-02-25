Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.940-1.980 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $776.0 million-$785.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $772.6 million. Oddity Tech also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.610-0.630 EPS.

Oddity Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODD traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,662,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,748. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 4.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.79. Oddity Tech has a twelve month low of $30.34 and a twelve month high of $51.00.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.07). Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 16.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Oddity Tech will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ODD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oddity Tech from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oddity Tech from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oddity Tech in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Oddity Tech in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oddity Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.11.

About Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

