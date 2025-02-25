Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4752 per share on Tuesday, March 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044’s previous dividend of $0.45.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Trading Down 0.7 %

AMJB stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.50. 48,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,599. Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $33.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 7,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,808,560.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,711,388.72. This represents a 3.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,484 shares of company stock worth $15,548,639.

About Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044

The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

