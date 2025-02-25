Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Sila Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 1.54%.

Sila Realty Trust Price Performance

SILA traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $24.47. 361,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,374. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.72. Sila Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sila Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

About Sila Realty Trust

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

Featured Stories

