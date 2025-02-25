Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 9.78%.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of VIV stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $9.22. The stock had a trading volume of 832,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,227. Telefônica Brasil has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average is $8.99.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $11.50 to $11.80 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $10.60 to $9.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.47.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.