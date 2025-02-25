Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Down 3.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) dropped 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $64.56 and last traded at $64.65. Approximately 2,006,796 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,312,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.28.

Ceridian HCM Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2,155.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.61 and its 200 day moving average is $67.55.

About Ceridian HCM

(Get Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.