Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Stock Price Down 4.8% – Here’s What Happened

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.59. 100,845 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 218,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Critical Elements Lithium from C$2.65 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

The stock has a market cap of C$127.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.19 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, platinum group, and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 244.99 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

