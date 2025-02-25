PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Shares Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.34 and last traded at $54.28. Approximately 40,667 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 86,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.08.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $2,933,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter worth about $615,000.

About PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

