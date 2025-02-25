Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Trading Up 0.6% – What’s Next?

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.97 and last traded at $59.92. 2,022 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.53.

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 8,446 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 5,690.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 49,788 shares during the period.

The ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed large-cap stocks that are anticipated to perform favorably during periods of rising interest rates. EQRR was launched on Jul 24, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

