Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Trading Up 0.6% – What’s Next?

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.97 and last traded at $59.92. 2,022 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.53.
Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.36.
Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF
Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Company Profile
The ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed large-cap stocks that are anticipated to perform favorably during periods of rising interest rates. EQRR was launched on Jul 24, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.
