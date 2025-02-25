Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC) Shares Up 2.1% – Still a Buy?

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.47 and last traded at $60.24. 117,849 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $59.00.

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.39. The stock has a market cap of $926.55 million, a P/E ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Trading of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,881,000.

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF Company Profile

The Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (TMFC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Motley Fool 100 index. The fund tracks an index of 100 of the largest US companies identified by any of the Motley Fool publications, including the top companies in the Motley Fool IQ Database. TMFC was launched on Jan 29, 2018 and is managed by Motley Fool.

