Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Trading Down 3.1% – What’s Next?

Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.23 and last traded at $47.50. 15,791 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 6,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.04.

Global X Social Media Index ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.10 and a 200-day moving average of $42.73. The company has a market capitalization of $124.93 million, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 17,944 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Social Media Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 1,758.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X Social Media Index ETF

The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of social media companies selected by a committee. SOCL was launched on Nov 14, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

