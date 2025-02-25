ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Announces Earnings Results

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. ExlService updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.830-1.890 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 1.830-1.890 EPS.

ExlService Stock Up 1.0 %

EXLS stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.70. 1,742,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. ExlService has a 52-week low of $28.16 and a 52-week high of $52.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at ExlService

In other news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 4,989 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $252,942.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,990.20. The trade was a 10.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 13,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $675,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,554,781.60. The trade was a 6.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,928 shares of company stock worth $1,762,344 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Articles

