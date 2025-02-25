Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.800-7.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HURN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.33. The company had a trading volume of 396,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.59. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $133.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.65 and its 200-day moving average is $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.38. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $127,968.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,904.36. The trade was a 3.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $252,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,740.02. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,539. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

