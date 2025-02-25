First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 438.4% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.21. The company has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.45. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.72%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KVUE. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.08.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

