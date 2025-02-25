First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $486,000 Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 7,468.8% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHM opened at $47.77 on Tuesday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.76 and a 12-month high of $48.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.54 and its 200 day moving average is $47.75.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

