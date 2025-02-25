First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 3 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 10 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5,400.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Booking from $5,250.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Baird R W upgraded Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5,850.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,370.43.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,049.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4,901.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4,580.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,180.00 and a 52 week high of $5,337.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.82 by $5.73. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.60% and a net margin of 24.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 207.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

