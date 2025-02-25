Sigma Planning Corp Has $12.30 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,920 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Visa from $318.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.96.

Visa Stock Up 0.3 %

V stock opened at $349.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $329.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.29. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $357.15.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total transaction of $11,801,589.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,566 shares in the company, valued at $12,789,689.82. This trade represents a 47.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total transaction of $815,313.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,094.56. The trade was a 34.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,885 shares of company stock worth $19,161,447 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

