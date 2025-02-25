First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Main BuyWrite ETF (BATS:BUYW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Main BuyWrite ETF (BATS:BUYW – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Main BuyWrite ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main BuyWrite ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,652,000 after buying an additional 13,353 shares in the last quarter.

Main BuyWrite ETF stock opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.23.

The Main Buywrite ETF (BUYW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks risk-adjusted total returns by actively investing in global equity ETFs combined with an option writing strategy. BUYW was launched on Dec 29, 2015 and is managed by Main Funds.

