Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VDE stock opened at $126.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.23. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $115.51 and a 1 year high of $137.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.