iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. McCarthy & Cox purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

ILCG stock opened at $89.60 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $70.48 and a one year high of $94.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.55.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

