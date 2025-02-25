Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 115.5% in the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 413.5% during the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB opened at $92.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.41. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $89.16 and a 1-year high of $96.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.3414 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

