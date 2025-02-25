Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $8.25 Million Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in PTC were worth $8,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. State Street Corp increased its stake in PTC by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,076,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,088,000 after buying an additional 133,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,341,000 after acquiring an additional 37,645 shares during the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 83.7% during the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,429,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,164,000 after acquiring an additional 650,990 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in PTC by 2.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,096,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,463,000 after purchasing an additional 30,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in PTC by 19.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 924,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,012,000 after purchasing an additional 150,652 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $162.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.18, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.53 and a 1 year high of $203.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.35.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.09.

In related news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 10,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.34, for a total transaction of $2,054,398.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,134 shares in the company, valued at $11,389,091.56. This represents a 15.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $1,075,298.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,344,221.91. This represents a 19.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

