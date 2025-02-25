Best Healthcare Stocks To Watch Today – February 22nd

UnitedHealth Group, Alphabet, Hims & Hers Health, Salesforce, Johnson & Johnson, ServiceNow, and Oracle are the seven Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $36.84 on Friday, reaching $465.58. 19,847,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,659,489. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $519.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $560.54. The company has a market capitalization of $428.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $4.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.66. 35,094,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,166,218. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $130.66 and a twelve month high of $207.05.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

HIMS stock traded down $17.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.10. 88,654,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,894,426. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.58 and a beta of 1.35. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $72.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.70.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

NYSE CRM traded down $8.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $309.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,341,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,477,091. The business has a 50 day moving average of $333.34 and a 200-day moving average of $305.25. The company has a market cap of $296.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $2.67 on Friday, hitting $162.35. The stock had a trading volume of 12,540,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,150,679. The stock has a market cap of $390.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $168.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.90.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW traded down $30.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $937.79. 2,001,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.30, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,054.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $977.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $8.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,693,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,615,466. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.02. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $109.66 and a fifty-two week high of $198.31. The firm has a market cap of $469.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

