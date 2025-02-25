Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 582 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in AT&T by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE T opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $191.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $27.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average of $22.38.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, DZ Bank raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

