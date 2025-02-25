Colonial River Investments LLC Acquires 148 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Colonial River Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 27.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,064,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,128,000 after purchasing an additional 230,817 shares during the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $48,200,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,179,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,868,000 after purchasing an additional 148,003 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $21,338,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $17,788,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHTR opened at $365.80 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.08 and a 52-week high of $415.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $352.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.63. The firm has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Bank of America upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $384.42.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

