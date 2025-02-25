Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Shares Acquired by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,635,000. SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $1,071,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $538,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NUMG opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.70. The stock has a market cap of $413.34 million, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.10. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $31.52.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.