1,972 Shares in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Acquired by Colonial River Investments LLC

Colonial River Investments LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 32.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 350.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $88,965.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,427.17. The trade was a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Cal-Maine Foods Trading Down 1.9 %
Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The basic materials company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.42. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $954.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.
About Cal-Maine Foods
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.
