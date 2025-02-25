Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 364.4% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 558.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.9 %

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.99. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

