Brokerages Set TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) PT at $17.00

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TASK. Bank of America upgraded shares of TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TaskUs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Get TaskUs alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TASK

TaskUs Stock Performance

Insider Activity at TaskUs

TASK opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.51. TaskUs has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $19.60.

In other TaskUs news, CAO Steven Amaya sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $47,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stephan Daoust sold 62,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $1,133,158.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,338 shares of company stock worth $2,548,902 over the last three months. Company insiders own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TaskUs

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Think Investments LP grew its position in TaskUs by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 2,881,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,813,000 after buying an additional 364,608 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 957,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,223,000 after acquiring an additional 69,704 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of TaskUs by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 742,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,581,000 after acquiring an additional 73,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TaskUs by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TaskUs by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 23,713 shares in the last quarter. 44.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TaskUs

(Get Free Report

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.