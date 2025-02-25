Minerva Advisors LLC Buys 45,013 Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Minerva Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 855,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,013 shares during the quarter. Unifi accounts for 3.1% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unifi were worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Unifi by 5,775.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Unifi by 778.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unifi by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Unifi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Unifi by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UFI opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $99.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.20. Unifi, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.91.

Unifi ( NYSE:UFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The textile maker reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.31). Unifi had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unifi news, Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 16,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $89,338.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,352,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,053,600. The trade was a 0.69 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in North America, Central America, South America, Asia, and Europe. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

