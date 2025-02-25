11,672 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Purchased by Prasad Wealth Partners LLC

Prasad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,672 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 7,370.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $105.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.71. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $46.63.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

