CWS Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.8 %

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $104.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.43. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $105.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.56.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.91%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

See Also

