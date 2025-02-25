Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Has $3.03 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IQV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,887,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $684,213,000 after buying an additional 804,963 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,683,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 46.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,845,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $437,378,000 after acquiring an additional 583,396 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in IQVIA by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,908,000 after acquiring an additional 452,029 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in IQVIA by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 616,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $121,109,000 after purchasing an additional 250,458 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $200.58 per share, with a total value of $255,739.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,739.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of IQV opened at $194.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.48. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $187.62 and a one year high of $261.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective (up from $261.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.22.

Get Our Latest Report on IQV

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.