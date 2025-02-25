TCW Group Inc. Takes $1.62 Million Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 74,428 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 537.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 32.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,267 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000.

FL stock opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average of $23.97. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Williams Trading upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.94.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

