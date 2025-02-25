Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,538 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,684 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 281.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,048 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 701.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,696 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Melius Research raised Performance Food Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Melius assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.73.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Shares of PFGC opened at $82.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $61.60 and a twelve month high of $92.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.46 and a 200-day moving average of $82.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 20,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $1,733,961.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,582,671.20. This represents a 10.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

