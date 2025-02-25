Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,357 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,596,086,000 after buying an additional 7,137,512 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 670.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,611,557 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $398,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753,637 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $166,072,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 27,552,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,070,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,468,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.94.

NYSE:UBER opened at $76.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

