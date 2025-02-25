Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. decreased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,640 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 209.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 24.9% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZION opened at $52.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 34.75%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $557,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,136.37. The trade was a 17.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 22,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $1,280,344.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,305.11. This trade represents a 43.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,686 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

