Brown Financial Advisors Has $2.94 Million Position in Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:MBS)

Brown Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:MBS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 344,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,227 shares during the quarter. Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Brown Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Brown Financial Advisors’ holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 323.5% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 48,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 36,909 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,581,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,079,000 after acquiring an additional 441,156 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $21,955,000. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC increased its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 132,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 44,067 shares during the last quarter.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

MBS opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $9.08.

Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0261 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:MBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.