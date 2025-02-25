Brown Financial Advisors Sells 1,040 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Brown Financial Advisors cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Brown Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Brown Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

BATS:QUAL opened at $181.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.14. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

