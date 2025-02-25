Brown Financial Advisors Sells 1,332 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Brown Financial Advisors trimmed its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,744,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,653,000 after acquiring an additional 106,433 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,017,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,429,000 after purchasing an additional 880,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,226,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,221,000 after purchasing an additional 973,410 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,141,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,613,000 after buying an additional 46,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5,727,072.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,889,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,934 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $58.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.75. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $40.16 and a 1-year high of $58.47.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

