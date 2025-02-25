Capital One Financial Weighs in on Targa Resources Q1 Earnings

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Targa Resources in a research report issued on Monday, February 24th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $8.15 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.46). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TRGP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $171.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $190.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.77.

Targa Resources Price Performance

TRGP opened at $198.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.53. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $95.88 and a 12-month high of $218.51.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 5,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 394.6% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

