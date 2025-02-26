FFT Wealth Management LLC Sells 26,913 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

FFT Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,913 shares during the quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGLT. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.60 and a 200 day moving average of $58.25.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Palantir Stock Nears Bear Market Territory – Why and What’s Next?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.