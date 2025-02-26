FFT Wealth Management LLC Sells 26,913 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

FFT Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,913 shares during the quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGLT. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.60 and a 200 day moving average of $58.25.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.