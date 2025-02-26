LGL Partners LLC Sells 320 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

LGL Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of LGL Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $6,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 384.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 244,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $338.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.04. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $282.38 and a one year high of $350.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.68.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.