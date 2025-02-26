Sprott Inc. Purchases 673,523 Shares of Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV)

Sprott Inc. grew its position in Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV – Free Report) by 84.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,466,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 673,523 shares during the period. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Osisko Development were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ODV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Osisko Development in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,824,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Osisko Development in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Osisko Development in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Development in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Osisko Development during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 15.16% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Development Stock Down 3.2 %

ODV stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84. Osisko Development Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

