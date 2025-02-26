Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Shares Acquired by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 455,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,049 shares during the period. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Ero Copper were worth $6,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Ero Copper by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Ero Copper by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 42,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Ero Copper by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 117,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 3.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 136,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

NYSE:ERO opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average of $16.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Ero Copper Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $24.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Featured Stories

