Sprott Inc. Sells 150,783 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Sprott Inc. cut its position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 390,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,783 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. Segra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NexGen Energy by 19.8% in the third quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,671,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,481,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762,756 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in NexGen Energy by 792.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,115,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317,538 shares during the period. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 536.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 3,686,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its holdings in NexGen Energy by 18.0% during the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 3,022,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,738,000 after buying an additional 461,185 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Trading Down 3.2 %

NexGen Energy stock opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $8.96.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

