FFT Wealth Management LLC Invests $344,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAP Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $137,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,559,597. This trade represents a 2.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $37,191,215.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,067,139.08. This trade represents a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,876,329 shares of company stock valued at $265,258,279 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $141.55 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.48.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

