FFT Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $2,726,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth $12,961,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 173.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 17,203 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 18.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 6.9% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE A opened at $134.05 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.16 and a 1 year high of $155.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.87 and its 200 day moving average is $139.31.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 19.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.40%.

A has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays raised Agilent Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,947,800. This represents a 4.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

