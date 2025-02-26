Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 153.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,710 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $8,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at $53,636,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,841,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,571,000 after acquiring an additional 19,768 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

CCL opened at $23.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average of $22.37. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.64. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

